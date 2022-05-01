Over six million Captagon pills confiscated in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Security forces in Iraq announced the seizure of more than six million Captagon pills as part of efforts to stop the trade of the illicit drug.

"6.2 million pills" were confiscated from a warehouse in Baghdad, the Iraqi National Security Service announced in a video statement on Saturday.

Three Iraqis and four other Arab people were arrested by the Iraqi forces in connection with the smuggling operation, according to the statement.

Another group with six kilograms of hashish in their possession was also arrested, the Agency added.

They all "admitted" to having links with drug trafficking networks that have ramped up sales of illegal drugs in the Middle East in recent years.

Iraq has arrested "four thousand drug dealers" in the past three months, Colonel Bilal Sobhi, the spokesperson for the directorate of combating drugs, told state television on Saturday.

The Kurdistan Region also confiscated tons of narcotics of various types.

Captagon is a brand name for an amphetamine-like stimulant. Most of the Captagon pills in the Middle East are produced in Syria. Saudi Arabia is the biggest consumer of the illicit drug. Saudi security forces regularly announce large confiscations of pills smuggled into the kingdom.

Users feel mild euphoria after taking Captagon pills. The use of the drug leads to various health problems, including blood pressure, hallucinations, and blurred vision. Irritability and fatigue are also the two most common withdrawal symptoms of Captagon.