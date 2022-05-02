Kurdistan Region Security Council arrests Mosul bombing suspect

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Security Council (KRSC) aired the confession of a suspect involved in a recent bombing in Mosul.

The Security Council said in a statement that it "arrested one of the participants in the terrorist operation that took place on April 28 in the city of Mosul."

The Security Council released the confession of Shawkat Abdulla Salih Mirza, a resident of Mosul who worked as a car mechanic in the city's industrial district.

In his confession, Mirza said that he met a man named Mohammed Zuhair, who worked with ISIS when the terrorist group controlled the city. After Mosul was liberated in 2017, Zuhair left for Turkey.

A year after the city's liberation, Zuhair contacted Mirza from Turkey.

In his confession, Mirza explained that Zuhair asked him to buy a car without papers, which he purchased in Zakho after Zuhair wired him money.

He said that Zuhair asked him to bring the car to Mosul, and he did so. While he was on the way, Zuhair asked him to buy two gas cylinders and two cans of petrol, park the vehicle in a neighborhood in Mosul, and send him the location.

"As I left, I found out the next day that they detonated the car in the Saqafa area near the Jameaa neighborhood. After two days, I was arrested by Kurdistan Region's Security Forces in Duhok," Mirza added.