Iraqi meteorology center sets date for end of dust storm

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – After many cities have been plagued by frequent sand and dust storms, Iraqi meteorologists announced that the country's weather will start to improve on Monday, May 9.

The announcement comes as the provinces of Anbar, Baghdad, and the south are afflicted by the ninth dust storm in two months.

The series of dust storms have hospitalized thousands of citizens and made others seek out clinics and medical centers to treat respiratory problems.

Sand storms have become common in the Middle East in recent years, especially in Iraq. Experts attribute the rising frequency to climate change and poor water and land management.

The summers in Iraq have also become hotter, with temperatures reaching record levels of 52 degrees Celsius in the past two years.

The agriculture sector, which relies heavily on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, has also suffered due to drought and high temperatures.

According to United Nations, the 2020-2021 rain season was the worst in Iraq in 40 years.