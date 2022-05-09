Sinjar agreement to 'emphasize existence of Iraqi state in area': PM Kadhimi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi stressed on Monday that the purpose of the Sinjar agreement is to "emphasize the existence of the Iraqi state in this area."

"The Sinjar agreement should be implemented. The purpose of this agreement is to emphasize the existence of the Iraqi state in this area," Kadhimi said, according to a statement from his office.

He made the remark following a meeting with high-level representatives from the Yezidi-majority district, including tribal sheikhs and other notables.

According to the statement, the prime minister listened to "an explanation of the security and living conditions in Sinjar, and the difficulties and challenges faced by the people there."

He said that the Sinjar agreement aims to reestablish Iraq's authority in the area "and the people must support the security plans and address the mistakes made in the past."

The prime minister also directed "the concerned authorities to expedite the completion of the procedures for establishing the Sinjar Reconstruction Fund."

The Sinjar agreement was signed between the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in October 2020. Its purpose is to restore and normalize the situation in the Yezidi-majority region and remove the various armed groups that continue to operate in it.

Read More: KRG and Baghdad reach administrative, security agreement on Sinjar