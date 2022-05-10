‘Russian investment in Kurdistan Region exceeded $2 billion in 2021’: Ambassador

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Relations between Russia and the Kurdistan Region are an essential part of long-standing friendly ties between Russia and Iraq, said the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev on Monday.

“It is embodied in the active political dialogue and mutually beneficial economic cooperation,” Ambassador Kutrashev said in a speech he delivered to mark the 77th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War and the 15th anniversary of the official opening of the Russian Consulate General Erbil.

“In this context, we may proudly say that last year, the overall amount of the Russian investment in Kurdistan Region exceeded $2 billion,” he added.

Kutrashev thanked the KRG leadership for its assistance to the Russian Consulate General Erbil.

“Surely our country has a long history of good and truly in-depth relations with Iraqi Kurds,” said Ambassador Kutrashev. “In this regard, we may recall that Mullah Mustafa Barzani and his comrades with their families enjoyed shelter and support from the USSR government.”

Kutrashev stated that the establishment of Erbil’s Russian Consulate General in 2007 further enhanced the cordial bilateral relationship between Russia and the Kurdistan Region.

“Nowadays, we clearly see that the Consulate General activity is not limited to only consular services but makes a significant contribution to establishing excellent relations with the KRG authorities and representatives,” he said.

In his speech, Kutrashev pointed out that “the great victory day of 1945 is not only a national triumph, pride, and glory for us, but it is also the day of sorrow, mourning, and eternal memory of our grandfathers who sacrificed their lives defending the Motherland from Nazi aggression.”

“As a result, it allowed liberating Europe and lay the ground for decades of peaceful coexistence avoiding new world war,” he added.