Iraqi parliament to vote on anti-normalization bill with Israel  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Council of Representatives is set to convene on Wednesday to vote on a bill drafted to prevent establishing any sort of ties with Israel.

The draft bill consists of 10 articles, submitted by the Sadrists, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and Sunnis in late April.

This will be the first reading of the bill “banning normalization (...) with the Zionist entity,” according to Wednesday’s plan of the session.

The proponents that have pushed for the bill hold nearly 180 seats combined in the parliament.

Moqtada Al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, has “warned” against normalization with Israel on numerous occasions, particularly after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed Abraham Accords with the Jewish state in late 2020.

After the establishment of Israel in 1948, Iraq was one of the Arab countries that went to war with the newly created country. Over the decades to come, the two countries remained hostile.

Neither Israel nor Iraq has ever had diplomatic representations in each other’s countries.