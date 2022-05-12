Dilshad Abdullah: A unique Kurdish poet looks back on his 50-year writing career

When it comes to poetry in the Kurdistan Region, Dilshad Abdullah is a name everyone is familiar with. He has taught himself and his readers about love and life using his words.

Abdullah is marking the fiftieth-anniversary of the beginning of his writing career. In his 50-year career, he has published 22 books of poems and six books about literature, art, poetry, and society.

"Those 50 years are the most sensitive times in my life," the famous poet from Erbil city told Kurdistan 24. "Innovation has nothing to do with age, but years of experience give your readers a chance to expect more from you."

Many of his colleagues stopped writing, some went abroad, and others quit altogether. Although Abdullah experienced many hardships and challenges, he never quit.

"I feel happy that nothing could stop me from writing," he said. "To write for 50 years means loyalty, confidence, and passion for the career. But for me, it is about learning and experience."

One of the most challenging times for Abdullah was when the former Baath regime ruled Iraq and imposed strict censorship on artists and writers.

According to Abdullah, he serves his country with his words. "Just like a cleaner, a gardener, I have served my country, but with words. I have served the Kurdish language and literature," he said.

Abdullah has a unique style, a deep poetic language that does not shy away from anything.

He went through much hardship to find and master this style. He had to ignore what others would say about his work. He had to exceed the expectations of his surroundings and have them trust his ability to write poems. "To create is to face the challenges. You need to convince others that your work has something to say," he said.

Asked if he has achieved his goals in 50 years of writing, Abdullah said, "It's relative. First, your goal is to get published. Then you try to publish a book. And after that, you think of being famous. And once you are famous, you will try to escape from it."

His key to continuity is that he always has new projects. "After I write a poem, I feel that there is still more I have not written, and that is important for writers," he said.

"I write because I cannot stop writing. I write because I cannot stop writing. I see no meaning of life outside writing," Abdullah wrote in 'The Black Book', his latest book published in early 2022.

Abdullah expressed his disappointment with the fact that Kurdish poems are rarely translated into other languages.

"One of the reasons is that the Kurdish poetry is related to the stories of nation, religion, and statehood," he said. "Lack of statehood is a big reason. The government does not pay attention to the translation of our literature. I am disappointed that the government has not allocated a budget for this."

Abdullah also told Kurdistan 24 that he might write another book.

"If my age allows, I will write one last book," he said. "It is a poetic epic myth, based on the Kurdish folklore and culture."