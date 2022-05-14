Security

Joint Peshmerga-Iraqi Army delegation visiting the United States

"The delegation consists of five members of the Security Media Cell."
The Ministry of Peshmerga's media and national awareness directorate met with the Iraqi Security Media Cell on Sunday (Photo: Twitter/Saad Maan).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Ministry of Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army will arrive in the United States on Saturday at the official invitation of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the Director of Media of the Ministry of Peshmerga Osman Mohammed Mustafa told Kurdistan 24. 

"The delegation consists of five members of the Security Media Cell. We have decided to visit the US Central Command and several other locations," said Mustafa.

"The United States is assisting the Iraqi Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army on all fronts, especially in declaring how to deal with ISIS and extremism," he added.

Last year, a delegation from the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs visited Washington DC for a brief study period at the National Defense University (NDU). 

The US-led coalition has supported the efforts of Iraqi and Kurdish security forces to work and fight together against ISIS. 

In November, the Iraqi Army and Peshmerga markedly increased cooperation against ISIS after the group launched a series of nighttime attacks that killed over 20 Peshmerga and civilians. 

On Thursday, the Peshmerga and Iraqi Army launched a joint operation against ISIS in Garmiyan.

