Kurdistan Region, GCC countries have ‘shared challenges’: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region has “shared challenges” with the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), ranging from energy to food security, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday.

Barzani made the remarks during his meeting with the GCC Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 in Davos, Switzerland.

“The Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and @GCC Members have shared challenges, whether in energy or food security,” Barzani tweeted after the meeting.

“But we also have common interests: stability, economic prosperity, and regional integration,” he added. “I spoke with SG Nayef Al-Hajraf on ways we can make that happen together.”

The Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and @GCC Members have shared challenges, whether in energy or food security. But we also have common interests: stability, economic prosperity, and regional integration.



I spoke with SG Nayef Al-Hajraf on ways we can make that happen together. #WEF22 pic.twitter.com/ZDheQeCNry — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) May 24, 2022

The two leaders discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the GCC state’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The officials also agreed that ties should be developed across all sectors, according to the statement.

Since arriving in Davos on Saturday, Prime Minister Barzani has met with ministers from Qatar and Bahrain. On Monday, he also met with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Barzani is set to participate in a panel discussion on security challenges in the Middle East with ministers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Jordan on Tuesday afternoon.

Since arriving in the Swiss town on Saturday, Barzani has held several meetings with top regional and global leaders to convey his government’s perspectives on the pressing issues the conference is discussing, including the climate crisis, food security, and rising inflation.

The prime minister has conducted two official visits to the United Arab Emirates and one to Qatar in 2022. He most recently headed a delegation that visited the UAE to convey his condolences on the death of its leader, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.