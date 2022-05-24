'Kurdistan Region President's initiative with Kurdish political parties was productive': Deputy Speaker of Parliament

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Deputy Speaker of Kurdistan Region Parliament Hemin Hawrami on Tuesday welcomed Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani's "productive" initiative to resolve the political deadlock among the Kurdish political parties.

"We, as the presidency of the Kurdistan Region Parliament, welcome the initiative of the Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani to resolve the political deadlock among the Kurdish political parties," Hawrami told local media.

"President Barzani's meeting with the political parties was productive," he said.

Hawrami also said that all political parties have begun discussing reactivating parliament and resuming its sessions after almost three months of inactivity.

"The Kurdistan Parliament is not the political parties' property; it belongs to the people of Kurdistan," Hawrami stressed. "The parliament must be part of the solution, not the problem."

"Tomorrow [Wednesday], the presidency of the parliament will meet the heads of the political blocs in the parliament to discuss resuming parliamentary sessions," he revealed.

Hawrami pointed out that the goal behind Wednesday's meeting was to share the parliament presidency's perspective with the heads of the political blocs.

"We will ask them to share their political parties' stances about resuming parliament's sessions," he said.

"The end goal is to have all of us collectively work together to ensure the parliamentary election is held on time," he added.

The presidency of the Kurdistan Parliament met on Tuesday to discuss ending the 75 days of inactivity caused by political disagreements among Kurdish parties.

The parliament's presidency, consisting of the speaker of parliament Rewaz Fayiq of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), deputy speaker Hawrami of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and parliament secretary Muna Qahwachi of the Turkmen Reform Party, all met to discuss ending the deadlock.

Fundamental disagreements among the political parties over amending the elections law and the form of the Kurdistan Region's Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission (IHERC) caused those 75 days of inactivity.