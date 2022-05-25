180 foreign companies participating in Erbil's first international construction fair

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil kicked off its first international construction fair on Tuesday, with 210 local and foreign companies participating.

The fair's goal is to develop the construction industry in the Kurdistan Region by exhibiting the newest construction materials and making them available for local construction companies in the region.

The fair began on Tuesday and will last for two days. At least 210 companies, including 30 local companies and 180 foreign companies from China, Turkey, Egypt, and Iran, are participating.

China has the lion's share in the exhibition, with 40 Chinese companies participating.

"We are delighted to participate in Erbil's first construction fair," China's Consul General to Erbil Ni Ruchi told Kurdistan 24 correspondent Renas Ali. "China has strong economic cooperation with Kurdistan Region."

"I hope we can further develop the trade ties between the Chinese companies and the Kurdistan Region."

Foreign companies that participated in the fair are among the best in the Middle East regarding the quality of their construction materials, Dr. Soran Qadir, the head of Erbil International Fair, told Kurdistan 24's correspondent Ali.

"We work on having these companies open up their branches in the Kurdistan Region and bring their construction materials to the local market here," he said. "And this will help create job opportunities for our youth, which is our main goal."

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24's correspondent Renas Ali