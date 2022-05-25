Kurdistan Region can play a role in filling food and energy shortages: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region can play a role in filling food and energy shortages, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Wednesday.

“To an extent, we can fill the food and energy shortages, at least in our region,” Barzani told Kurdish reporters.

He made the remarks during a press conference at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Barzani also said he is attending the five-day forum to convey the Kurdistan Region’s perspective on the global issues being discussed there.

Over the past four days, the prime minister has had numerous meetings with senior officials to discuss a range of issues, including food and energy security.

“The companies that we have met expressed their desires to invest in the Kurdistan Region,” he said, adding they see a lot of investment opportunities in the autonomous region. They also want to “benefit” from the region’s experience overcoming numerous challenges in the past, from terrorism to financial crises.

During a panel at the forum on Tuesday, Barzani highlighted the ongoing political issues in Iraq and offered possible solutions.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Barzani met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of the Netherlands on the sidelines of the conference.