Health

Kurdistan Region recorded ‘zero’ COVID-19 deaths in the past month: Health ministry

The COVID-19 fatality rate has been reduced to “zero,” Health Minister Saman Barzinji announced in a statement.
author_image Kurdistan 24
A medic analyses samples from COVID-19 patients at a hospital in the Kurdistan Region’s northern city of Duhok, July 27, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
A medic analyses samples from COVID-19 patients at a hospital in the Kurdistan Region’s northern city of Duhok, July 27, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Kurdistan COVID-19 Health Deaths Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Over a month has passed since the Kurdistan Region last recorded any deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 fatality rate has been reduced to “zero,” Health Minister Saman Barzinji announced in a statement.

It has also been a while since the Region recorded an average of 50 cases of COVID-19 per day, daily statements from the ministry indicated. 

The Kurdistan Region’s response to COVID-19 has been at the level of “advanced nations” and a “successful example” in fighting the pandemic, the Barzinji said. 

The support and dedication of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the cooperation of several public agencies are the “main factors” behind this success, the minister added.

He also extended his appreciation to health professionals and frontline workers who responded to the virus. 

The Kurdistan Region began implementing strict measures against the pandemic as early as February 2020 before it detected any cases of the contagious virus. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations have hailed the measures that the Kurdistan Region has taken in the fight against the pandemic. 

Since early 2020, the Kurdistan Region has reported more than 438,000 cases of COVID-19, out of which 7,450 have proven fatal. 

The figures are of the public laboratories that directly report to the ministry. On the other hand, private clinics do not refer their statistics to the government. 

According to figures from the Iraqi health ministry, only about 1.5 million people are vaccinated in the Kurdistan Region, which has a population of about six million. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive