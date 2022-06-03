Book launch for Nawzad Bajger’s memoir takes place in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - In addition to the growing popularity of novels, short stories, and poems in the Kurdistan Region, the memoir genre is also enjoying a recent upswing. Several Kurdish writers have written the biographies of notable people who have passed away. Sherzad Haini, however, wrote a memoir on an important figure in Kurdish society who is still alive.

The memoir entitled “Bury me in Cihan University: Doctor Nawzad Bajger” was introduced to readers at a vibrant book event yesterday, attended by avid book fans, intellectuals, and writers at the Erbil campus of Cihan University.

“This memoir is unique, different from my previous works,” Sherzad Haini told Kurdistan 24. “After so many interviews with Nawzad Bajger, an important figure, this memoir documents important information about the Bajger family and many other local families in Erbil.”

The book launch was different too. After a talk about the book, the writer and Bajger gave brief speeches about the experience, and Mahir Mohammed, a local singer, entertained the audience with two short songs. This was followed by a documentary film about Bajger’s life.

Founder of Cihan University, Nawzad Bajger is a surgeon, poet, painter, researcher, investor, and businessman.

“This memoir is a small part of my life experience,” Bajger said. “I have spent all my life surrounded by learning and knowledge, and that is why I want to be buried inside Cihan University–to be with knowledge even in the world of death.”

The younger generation can find the keys to success in life in this memoir and use it as an important resource.

“As a young reader, I have to read this memoir because I am sure I can learn from the rich experience of doctor Nawzad,” Kani Khidir, an attendee from Erbil, said. “He has achieved so much in his life and that has not come easy, so we can learn a lot from it.”

The large crowd at the book event received a signed copy of the book as a gift.

“I have never read a memoir in my life. I am more into poems,” said Sazan Kamaran, a different attendee. “But this event changed my mind, and I am going to read this one, as it could be useful.”

Both the writer and Bajger stressed the importance of memoirs for Kurdish society. They both called on other important figures to come forward and write down their stories so that their experiences might become useful for others.

“I ask everyone to open their heart, to talk and write about their experience, “Bajger noted. “Your words are powerful and can benefit others.”