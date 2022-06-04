13 ISIS militants killed in a 7-day anti-terror operation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The General Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces announced on Saturday that 13 ISIS militants were killed in a seven-day-long security operation, spanning three provinces, led by the Counter-Terrorism Service.

The spokesman for the General Command, Major General Yahya Rasoul, said in a statement that "from May 28 until yesterday, the Counter-Terrorism Service embarked on a series of sensitive security operations in Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Diyala provinces, which resulted in 13 ISIS terrorists being killing in their hideouts.”

Major General Rasoul added, "the operations were carried out with the support of the Iraqi air force, including in the Qarachough mountain range and the in disputed Makhmour district.”

The Security Media Cell on Friday also announced that Iraqi F-16s had carried out seven airstrikes on multiple caves in the Qarachough mountain range.

Rasoul indicated that the military forces found “several hideouts of the terrorist group, containing weapons, explosive devices, and communication devices, in the Hamrin Mountains in the Diyala province, and the village of al-Awashra in Wadi Zaghitoun in Kirkuk province.”