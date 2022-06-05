'PKK hinders KRG reconstruction efforts': Dohuk Governor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is moving its war against Turkey to the Kurdistan Region's territories and undermining the region's freedom, said Duhok Governor Ali Tatar on Sunday.

"The PKK has brought the war to our own home by occupying and destroying our villages for the past thirty years," the governor said. "The PKK hinders the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) efforts to reconstruct the region's towns and villages."

"War can't bring a solution to any problem."

Tatar made the remarks in a speech he delivered on the anniversary of the killing of three Peshmerga from the Zeravani's engineering unit in a PKK ambush in the province last year.

"If the PKK wants to struggle, it's better to go liberate Afrin and Serekaniye towns in Rojava (Syrian Kurdistan) rather than having this fight here in the Kurdistan Region," said Tatar. "The PKK is adopting a wrong policy toward the Kurdistan Region."

Dohuk's governor pointed out that the KRG cannot implement any projects to provide services in the territories controlled by the PKK, calling the militant group's policy inhumane.

Last week, the Deputy Minister of Peshmerga, Sarbast Lazgin, told Kurdistan 24 that foreign powers use the PKK against the KRG, adding that the PKK is implementing foreign agendas in Iraq and Syria.

"Some of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the Syrian government, and the Lebanese Hezbollah are allied with PKK," Lazgin told Kurdistan 24. "They support each other and work together toward the same goals."

