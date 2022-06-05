Kurdistan Region wants to strengthen relations with UK: PM Barzani tells British Ambassador

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the British Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, on Sunday.

In the meeting, which was also attended by the British Consul General in the Kurdistan Region David Hunt, Ambassador Bryson-Richardson discussed Prime Minister Barzani's successful official visit to Britain in April.

The ambassador pointed out that the relevant authorities from both sides will follow up on the high-level meetings the prime minister had with British officials in the fields of education, higher education, and health during his April visit and military coordination to confront terrorist threats.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked Britain for its continuous support and reiterated the Kurdistan Region's desire to further develop relations at all levels.

The meeting also dealt with the general situation in Iraq and the importance of solving the outstanding problems between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government through dialogue and on the basis of the Iraqi constitution.