Kurdistan Region President discusses upcoming election with Kurdish political parties and UN representative

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, in the presence of the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and the United Nations electoral team, held a meeting with the political parties in the Kurdistan region on Thursday, to discuss the elections and the overall situation in Iraq and the region.

The presidency’s statement following the meeting pointed out that all parties discussed the upcoming legislative elections preparations in the Kurdistan Region and sought the political parties’ views on the election law.

“The meeting strongly condemned the terrorist attack that was launched with the explosive-borne drone on Wednesday night on Erbil which resulted in the damage and injuries of civilians and considered it a serious threat to the security and stability of Iraq” stated the statement.

The statement indicated that in the meeting all parties stressed the necessity of preventing the recurrence of such attacks for the federal government in coordination with the security services in the region.

In the meeting, Barzani expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq for her eagerness on the upcoming election and the Kurdistan Region’s current status. Barzani also welcomed the presence of the political parties and their response to the invitation of the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region.

The statement noted that following the discussions, the attendees agreed on the importance and need of holding successful elections and that the democratic process should be above all interests, adding that the presidency of the Kurdistan region will save no efforts to resolve any issue the election law may face.

Furthermore, the attendees agreed and decided to form a secretariat in the presidency of the Kurdistan region in coordination with the UNAMI team to follow up with the political parties to prepare a report in this regard before July.

The statement pointed out that all parties valued the efforts of the Kurdistan region's president to bring the political parties together, stressing their support for the presidency's steps and thanked the efforts of the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in this regard.

