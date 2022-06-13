Shiite Coordination Framework 'respects' resignation of Sadrist MPs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Shiite Coordination Framework (SCF) announced on Monday that it would continue with its efforts to form the next Iraqi government despite the mass resignation of all 73 Sadrist members of Iraq's parliament on Sunday.

The SCF made the announcement in a statement released after a meeting held on Monday to discuss the latest political developments in Iraq after the dramatic resignation of all the Sadrists, the Framework's main rival in parliament.

In that statement, the SCF affirmed it would take the "necessary steps to address the political crisis and continue dialogues with all political factions to complete the constitutional requirements and form a new government."

The SCF added that it had hoped to do this with all political parties but "respects the decision of the Sadrist bloc to resign from the House of Representatives."

On Sunday, all 73 Sadrist members of parliaments resigned after being instructed to do so by their leader Muqtada al-Sadr.

Rival political factions have so far failed to overcome the enduring political deadlock and form a new Iraqi government over seven months since the last parliamentary elections were held last October.

Sadr had formed a coalition called Saving the Homeland along with the Sunni al-Siyada alliance and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). Although that coalition had secured a clear majority of seats in parliament, it did not meet the quota required to form a new government.

Saving the Homeland advocated a majority government while SCF pushed for a more traditional consensus government, the kind that has prevailed in post-2003 Iraq.

It's presently unclear if SCF can form another consensus government following the mass resignation of Sadrist MPs.

