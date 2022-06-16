A serene park exclusively for pensioners in the heart of Erbil's city center

In the heart of Erbil city, next to the city's iconic citadel, is a park where retired people spend their time in peace. The park's serenity is a wonder, especially given the vibrancy of Erbil's city center.

Locally known as Bagi Shar, meaning 'The City Park', Erbil's pensioners gather here daily, sharing their memories and experiences, and making friends. The park gives them a sanctuary from the heat of the crowded, bustling city streets.

"I come here every day," Muhsin Saeed, a 75-year-old pensioner, told Kurdistan 24. "After praying, I get on a bus and reach Bagi Shar within an hour. I spend the evening there with my old friends until nine at night. Then one of my friends gives me a ride back home."

Bagi Shar was previously a public park. However, in 2008, Erbil's governor decided to make it exclusively for pensioners, giving them a place to spend their free time in peace.

"That was the best decision because this park brought us all together," said Pirbal Salih, a pensioner from Erbil. "Because of this park, I keep in touch with my friends. We get together, talk, and sometimes play board games."

The park has a library, exercise equipment, and a café. It has a lot of space and many activities for the pensioners.

"When I come here, I have a lot of things to do," said Nazim Khidir, another pensioner. "I can read, play chess or backgammon, or do some light exercise. Whenever I am bored at home, you can find me here."

But is this park only for male pensioners? Kurdistan 24 posed this question to its manager, Muhsin Berzinji.

"It is basically for all pensioners, male, female, or whatever," Berzinji said. "Each pensioner is free to come and relax here. It is their choice. Our doors are open for both men and women."

When you enter, you must show your ID, proving that you are a pensioner. Once inside, you can see only male pensioners.

The manager said that they have officially announced on June 7, 2022, that female pensioners are welcome here.

"We are going to open a section specifically for female pensioners so that they feel comfortable," he said.

"Of course, there are female pensioners here in Erbil," said Rehman Baqi, a pensioner. "But it is their choice and decision. If they come here, I am sure they will like it. Maybe they like to get together at home."

Each pensioner should register and pay 12,000 Iraqi dinars a year. The amount is nothing for a year and is just a reminder that they are members of the pensioner's community.

"The amount is about $8 a year, and it will be spent fixing anything that gets broken in the park," said Berzinji.

The park offers a clean and green atmosphere. It has fountains and comfortable chairs.

"There is at least one cultural event here in this park," said Khidir. "It could be a book event, a seminar, or a musical performance."