Kurdish-made short film 'The Locked Door' will soon be shown at international film festivals

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The upcoming Kurdish short film 'The Locked Door' will soon be shown at international film festivals, its director and producer Bilind Eli told Kurdistan 24.

"The idea of the movie is taken from a true story about a series of crimes occurring inside a building without logical reason," said Eli.

The movie's genre is crime and mystery. Eli noted that there are few movies in this genre in Kurdish cinema.

The lead actor in the film is Besaran Jasim, a star in Kurdish cinema who had leading roles in several other Kurdish films. The other famous Kurdish actors in the movie are Andam Amin, Hezha Ali, and Behnaz Qadrnazhad.

The film's screenwriter is Alla Hoshyar, and the camera director is Vedat Oyan. Eli told Kurdistan 24 that he handled the direction and production of the film without receiving funds from anyone.

"I would like to thank all the actors and the technical staff who worked hard with me in the film for a long time," said Eli. "I want to thank them for their patience, professionalism, and love for serving the Kurdish cinema."

Eli has produced many documentary films for multiple local and international TV stations for over 12 years. The Locked Door will be his second fictional film after The Bloodless Massacre.

"The Locked Door is currently at the editing stage, which is the last stage of the project," said Eli. "We will soon start sending it to the international film festivals."