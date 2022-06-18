Kurdish-made short film 'The Locked Door' will soon be shown at international film festivals
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The upcoming Kurdish short film 'The Locked Door' will soon be shown at international film festivals, its director and producer Bilind Eli told Kurdistan 24.
"The idea of the movie is taken from a true story about a series of crimes occurring inside a building without logical reason," said Eli.
The movie's genre is crime and mystery. Eli noted that there are few movies in this genre in Kurdish cinema.
The lead actor in the film is Besaran Jasim, a star in Kurdish cinema who had leading roles in several other Kurdish films. The other famous Kurdish actors in the movie are Andam Amin, Hezha Ali, and Behnaz Qadrnazhad.