'A good education can build a healthy and enlightened community': PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani attended a graduation ceremony for students at the University of Duhok, where he delivered a speech on Saturday.

“I’m thrilled to be with you today here in Duhok to participate in your graduation ceremony,” Barzani told the graduating students. “I wish you all a bright future career.”

“I would like to thank all the parents for their hard work in supporting their children to finish their studies,” he added.

Barzani underlined that, since its establishment in 1992, the University of Duhok has been one of the prominent and important universities in the Kurdistan Region.

“Since then, the university has presented a significant educational service to the Kurdistan Region, particularly to the people of Duhok province,” he said. “Thousands of students have graduated from the university and are working in all the different sectors serving the Kurdistan Region.”

Barzani pointed out that his cabinet pays a lot of attention to the development of the Kurdistan Region’s educational sector, which is “a big part of the KRG (Kurdistan Regional Government) reform process.”

“Our goal is to have our students gain the necessary skills and abilities that they will need to work in local business, so they can provide strong support for developing the region’s economy,” Barzani said. “Through a good education, we can build a healthy and enlightened community.”

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized that “the main goal for studying should not be obtaining an academic degree but developing the community.”

“Learning the love of the country, coexistence, and forgiveness should be the main goals for the educational process,” he added.

Barzani concluded his speech by ensuring the students that the KRG fully supports their future projects. He also expressed his belief that the youth of the Kurdistan Region is no less talented than youths in any other part of the world.