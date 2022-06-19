Health

KRG Minister of Health arrives in Sulaimani to follow up on measures to limit the spread of cholera

author_image Mustafa Shilani
Kurdistan Region's Minister of Health. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Health Cholera Erbil Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Health Saman Barznji arrived in Sulaimani province on Sunday to follow up on measures to limit the spread of cholera.

Sulaimani has recorded multiple cases of the disease, which is often spread through contaminated water and causes diarrhea and severe dehydration.

According to the Kurdistan Region’s health ministry, more than 10 tons of medical supplies have been delivered to Sulaimani to help contain the disease.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has also discussed the situation with Saman Barznji by phone. 

The Prime Minister directed the Minister of Health to follow up on the infection rate in Sulaimani and take strict measures to prevent and control further spread.

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, has recorded four confirmed cases of cholera and is set to open an operation room to contain the disease. 

Barzani also said in a tweet “I ask citizens to abide by health and preventive measures.” 

He indicated that he is in contact with the Minister of Health to take the necessary measures to contain the disease.

Erbil Governor, Omid Khoshnaw, during the press conference. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Erbil Governor, Omid Khoshnaw, during the press conference. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

In a joint press conference with the Director of Health, Erbil Governor Omid Khoshnaw said that in addition to the four recorded cases, health authorities have found nine other suspected cases.

Khoshnaw announced that several measures have been taken, including instructions for swimming pools, restaurants, cafes, and mosques.

