PM Barzani allocates over $547,000 to help combat cholera in Sulaimani 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani allocated more than $547,000 on Monday to help fight the severe cholera outbreak in Sulaimani province.

Erbil and Sulaimani provinces announced confirmed cases of cholera on Monday and declared health emergencies to combat the disease, which has surged due to drought, according to health officials.

In the past 24 hours, Sulaimani recorded over 600 cases of diarrhea and vomiting.

According to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Health statement shared with Kurdistan 24 on Monday, Prime Minister Barzani has allocated 800 million Iraqi dinars ($547,000) to Sulaimani's health sector to help contain the outbreak.

In a phone call with Minister of Health Saman Barzinji, Barzani directed the health official to take the necessary measures against the disease.

Nearly 10 tonnes of medical supplies were also dispatched to the cholera-stricken province by the KRG on Monday.

The KRG suspended jail visitations after detecting cholera cases among inmates on Sunday.

The last time Sulaimani recorded cases of cholera was in 2012.

Caused by Vibrio cholera bacteria, cholera causes acute watery diarrhea. If left untreated, it can become fatal within hours. However, most infected experience only mild symptoms, if any at all, according to the World Health Organization.