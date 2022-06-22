Kurdistan Council of Ministers discuss measures to confront cholera outbreak; control fuel and food prices

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Council of Ministers discussed measures to prevent the outbreak of cholera and ways to reduce and control fuel prices during their weekly meeting on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the council, the meeting discussed Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s recent meeting with the Kurdish media outlets. Barzani, who chaired the meeting, directed the ministries and government officials to strengthen cooperation with the media and provide information and clarification about the government’s work and activities.

Minister of Health Saman Barznji presented a report on the measures taken by his ministry and other relevant ministries to limit and control the outbreak of acute diarrheal diseases and cholera. The report included statistics and analyzes of the causes of the epidemic’s emergence and the ministry’s preparations, procedures, and response.

Prime Minister Barzani praised the work of the Ministry of Natural Resources to reduce and control fuel prices. He directed it to continue taking the necessary measures to increase local production and control fuel prices.

To prevent food shortages or a rise in food prices, the council decided to continue lifting customs duties on basic foodstuffs and products until Sept. 30 and suspend license requirements for importing animals until Oct. 17 to secure the supply of red meat.

The council also reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing Law No. (5) of 2015 to protect the rights of the Kurdistan Region’s components. It decided to direct the Ministry of Justice, in cooperation with the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, to issue the necessary instructions to facilitate the implementation of the law, with the aim of protecting and preserving areas in which the various components of the Kurdistan Region have settled.

Furthermore, Cabinet Secretary Amanj Rahim presented a report in which he indicated the necessity and importance of continuing the process of auditing and reviewing all stages of oil and gas operations in the region and enhancing transparency by providing the public reports related to information and statistics on production, export, sale, expenditures, and revenues of oil and gas.