Iran-backed elements trying to exert pressure against other political blocs: Sadr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr accused "what some call the arms of Iran" of committing political violations against the Iraqi judiciary and pressuring other political blocs on Wednesday.

"It is trying to exert pressure against other political blocs, whether independents or non-Shiite blocs" in the run-up to Thursday's parliament session, read the statement.

In the statement, Sadr thanked God for having enough courage "to withdraw from participating with them in destroying what has been left in Iraq."

"Unfortunately, some other blocs fear the increase in illegal pressures of violence, the issuance of judicial decisions, and false rumors," Sadr said. "So, I call on the political blocs to take a brave stance for reforming and saving the homeland and not keeping pace with their sectarian pressures."

On Thursday, the Iraqi parliament is set to hold a session to give confidence to the new members of parliament who are filling the seats left vacant by the Sadrist bloc, which gave up all 73 of its seats two weeks ago.

The candidates with the most votes from the October parliamentary elections will take these seats. The parliament presidency called on these candidates to attend Thursday's session to go through the necessary procedures to become parliament members.

Sadr ordered the mass resignation of the Sadrist MPs earlier this month and announced that his movement would not participate in any future elections in Iraq that include "corrupted political parties."

"I decided to withdraw from the political process so as not to participate with the corrupt in any way," Sadr told his movement's resigned members of parliament during a meeting in the holy city of Najaf. "I will not participate in any future elections in Iraq as long as the corrupted political parties participate in them."

