Syrian Kurdish party calls on PYD to release kidnapped civilian

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Kurdish Kurdistan National Council (KNC) on Friday called for the release of Hamid Eidi, a member of the Yekiti party who was arrested earlier this month.

Eidi, the son of a leader of the KNC-linked Yekiti party, was arrested on June 12. In a statement, the KNC called for his release and the release of all other detainees.

“At a time when Kurdish citizens are in a dire economic and security situation, the PYD (Democratic Union Party) administration continues to obstruct life, through acts of intimidation, kidnapping and intimidation, leaving the country in a state of instability and living in unrest,” read the statement.

The KNC condemned the actions of the PYD and called on the United States “to fulfill its responsibilities and put pressure on the PYD and SDF leaders to refrain from such acts and to stop them from arresting and kidnapping anyone who does not cooperate with the PYD.”

In a June 22 statement, his family said there had been several attempts to negotiate Eidi’s release at a time when the PYD, daily, releases ISIS members “who killed our sons” through tribal mediation.

The KNC previously held several months of US-mediated talks with the PYD. However, these talks have been suspended since the 2020 US presidential elections and still have not resumed, despite attempts by the US to revive dialogue.