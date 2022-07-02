President Barzani discusses Iraq’s political process with KDP parliamentary bloc

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani discussed the latest developments in the political process in Iraq with the KDP bloc members at the Iraqi parliament on Saturday.

President Barzani reiterated that “we are the owners of rightful issue, regardless of the political variables and equations”. He added, “solving problems must be through adherence to the constitution and the three principles of partnership, consensus, and balance.”

“These principles must be reflected in the work of the next government and on all political blocs,” Barzani added. “The KDP is not with the conflict and the deepening of the worsening crisis, but rather what is important is to protect constitutional rights and the dignity of citizens.”

Barzani presented the necessary visions and guidance to improve the work and performance of the KDP representatives in the Iraqi parliament, assuring them that they should serve the citizens and voters and defend the rights of the people and that their actions should be more than their words.

Rival political factions have so far failed to overcome the enduring political deadlock and form a new Iraqi government over seven months since the last parliamentary elections were held last October.

In early June, all 73 Sadrist members of parliaments resigned based on their leader, Muqtada al-Sadr’s recommendation.

Sadr had formed a coalition called Saving the Homeland along with the Sunni al-Siyada alliance and the KDP. Although that coalition had secured a clear majority of seats in parliament, it did not meet the quota required to form a new government.

Saving the Homeland advocated a majority government while SCF pushed for a more traditional consensus government, the kind that has prevailed in post-2003 Iraq.

It's presently unclear if the Iran-backed Shiite Coordination Framework can form another consensus government following the mass resignation of Sadrist MPs.

