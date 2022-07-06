Economy

TAQA continues oil operations in the Kurdistan Region's Atrosh field

TAQA told Kurdistan 24 that it is continuing its operations in the Atrush field, which was first discovered in Dohuk province in 2011. It also said it would expand its operation in the oil and gas sector.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
TAQA's Atrush central processing facility near Dohuk, about 85 kilometers north of the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil. (Photo: TAQA)
Kurdistan TAQ Atrush oil field Kurdistan Region energy sector UAE Abu Dhabi National Energy Company

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) announced on Tuesday that it didn't withdraw from the Kurdistan Region and will not sell its assets in the Atrosh oil field in Duhok province. 

In a strategic review of its business in the Kurdistan Region's oil and gas sector announced in September 2021, TAQA decided to maintain its projects in that sector, noting that they make a vital contribution to the company's revenues. 

In addition to the Kurdistan Region, TAQA, established in 2005, operates in the energy, water, and oil and gas sectors of several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Ghana, India, Morocco, Oman, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

