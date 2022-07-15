KRG ninth cabinet yielded ‘good results’: Deputy PM Talabani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) ninth cabinet has yielded “good results” since its establishment, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani said in a video message marking the third anniversary of the government’s formation in 2019.

The foundation of the current cabinet is “service and reform”, Talabani said before outlining the major changes the government has introduced in the past three years to improve public services.

The second phase of the biometric program, which aims to eliminate “ghost employees” and those who illegally take more than one public salary, began in the current cabinet, Talabani said.

In an effort to digitalize the payment system, the KRG has also begun the process of introducing unique identification numbers for public employees. That process is ongoing, Talabani added.

The government is aiming to become “digital”, so the services are more transparent, swift, and efficient.

In a video message on Tuesday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani explained his government’s ongoing efforts in the reform program, which increased public revenues by 100 percent.

Talabani said that the government has reviewed numerous public services it has been providing to better them. As part of this process, it has proposed amendments to critical legislations, such as the Labor Law, social insurance, and retirement, to make them fairer.

Talabani also said the government is working to strengthen the relevant authorities so they can reduce the rising violence against women.