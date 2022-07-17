Drone attack targets a vehicle west of Mosul killing several including a woman

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least five people were killed in a drone attack on a vehicle travelling on the western outskirts of the city of Mosul, according to a security source.

The attack took place in the area separating the village of Tigris from the Tanak area, the source told Kurdistan 24 on anonymity condition.

No party has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but similar attacks took place inside Nineveh province, and Turkey claimed responsibility for it.

"The vehicle was carrying five people, including a woman, and they were all killed," the source said.

He pointed out that the security forces went to the scene of the accident to investigate the incident and try to identify the drone and its source.

"It is believed that the plane is Turkish, but it has not yet been officially confirmed," he added.

Kurdistan Region’s Counter Terrorism Directorate (CTD) said on its official Facebook page that the attack took place at 02:30 in the afternoon, specifically near the entrance to al-Sham, west of Mosul.

The statement added that the information indicates that the bombing targeted a car carrying five Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants, and that all five were killed, including a woman.

