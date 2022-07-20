Security

Peshmerga and Iraqi forces launch second phase of anti-ISIS operation in Makhmour 

The Iraqi Air Force is providing air support for the ground operation.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Abdul Wahab Al Saadi, the head of the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), salutes a Kurdistan Region Peshmerga commander in Makhmour, July 19, 2022 (Photo: Iraqi CTS/Facebook)
Kurdistan Peshmerga Iraqi Army

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Peshmerga and Iraqi forces launched the second phase of their joint military operation in the Makhmour district south of Erbil against ISIS remnants on Wednesday, the Kurdish forces announced. 

Codenamed Solid Will, the operation was launched on Tuesday. The Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army are working together to locate and dismantle ISIS “sleeper cells” in the disputed district. 

Senior Kurdish and Iraqi commanders held several high-level meetings to accelerate cooperation before the operation’s launch. 

The Kurdish forces recently announced that they had killed three ISIS fighters in a joint operation. 

In a deadly attack on a village in Makhmour in December, the group killed 13 people, including ten members of the Kurdish forces. 

In addition to military campaigns, Erbil and Baghdad are eying establishing a joint brigade to be deployed in the disputed territories. However, lack of federal funding has delayed its formation, according to Kurdish military officials.

