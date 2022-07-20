Heavy shelling targeting a tourist resort ends with a horrific massacre in Zakho

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Health sources in Duhok province’s Zakho, on Wednesday reported that the death toll of the bombing of tourists in the Drakar sub-district has risen to nine, including women and children.

The victims were killed by violent artillery shelling, leading to the injury of more than 20 others, according to security sources.

The bombing took place precisely at 01:50 local time.

The moment Turkish artillery bombed a tourist resort in Zakho pic.twitter.com/ee4vlAH9Fr — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) July 20, 2022

The Zakho Health Department said that several of the wounded are in critical condition, and indicated that most of the injured were taken to hospitals in Zakho.

Three of the wounded were transferred to hospitals in Duhok.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and dispatched the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Personal Secretary and Commander of the Border Guard forces to the scene of the accident to find out its merits and visit the wounded, according to Iraq’s Security Media Cell.

Kurdistan 24 reporter on the scene reported that Turkey carried out the bombing.

Duhok’s security services stated that they are still investigating to find out the exact source of the bombing.

Turkey often bombs the border areas in the Kurdistan Region, where the PKK militants are stationed along the border line.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi said on Twitter, "Iraq should not be an open arena for settling regional accounts and foreign conflicts, for which Iraqis pay blood bills in vain."

"We call on the government to take the necessary measures to investigate and adopt all means to preserve the country and protect the people," he added.