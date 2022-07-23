UAE condemns attack on Zakho’s tourist resort

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday condemned the attack that targeted the Parkhe tourist resort in Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province.

In a statement the Foreign Ministry said that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at destabilizing security and stability and inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principles.

Although Iraq accused Turkey of being responsible for the attack, which killed nine citizens and wounded over 23 others, the UAE Foreign Ministry statement made no mention of Turkey.

The Foreign Ministry stated that it expresses its solidarity "with all the measures taken by brotherly Iraq to protect its sovereignty, security and stability, stressing the UAE's keenness to establish security and stability in it."

The attack hit Parkhe tourist resort in Duhok province’s Zakho on Wednesday killing nine citizens including women and children.

Turkey denied that its forces carried out the shelling, and at the same time accused the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) of responsibility.

Turkey frequently launches air raids on targets it says belong to the PKK, and has previously sent special forces to support its offensive operations as part of a long-term campaign against the PKK, which has been carrying arms since the 1980s.