South Korean-funded primary school inaugurated in Erbil 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Local authorities and representatives from international agencies attended the inauguration ceremony for a new primary school named Coexistence in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province.

The Republic of Korea funded the construction of the 12-classroom Coexistence Basic School. The school aims to help integrate refugees and displaced people into the Kurdish education system.

The United Nations' Children Fund (UNICEF) was also a partner in the project.

The school, expected to provide education for at least 900 students, is located in the southern Erbil subdistrict of Qushtapa, which houses Syrian refugees.

In a speech he delivered at the ceremony, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw extended his appreciation to South Korea for the humanitarian aid and support it has given the Kurdistan Region.

Through the Korean Zaytun Division, the country assisted the Kurdistan Region from 2004 to 2008 with various health and reconstruction projects, including building schools.

"The Republic of Korea's continuous support for the Kurdistan Region is a token of strong confidence that trust and understanding built through decades of bilateral relations," the Korean consulate wrote in a press release shared with Kurdistan 24.

The country would continue its support for the Kurdistan Region under the banner "Ema Dosti Ewayin" (We are your friends), the release added.

Additional reporting by Renas A. Saeed