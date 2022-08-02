Education

South Korean-funded primary school inaugurated in Erbil 

The school, expected to provide education for at least 900 students, is located in the southern Erbil subdistrict of Qushtapa, which houses Syrian refugees. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
People gathering in front of the South Korean-funded Coexistence Basic School in Erbil's Qushtapa, Aug. 2, 2022 (Photo: Renas A. Saeed/Kurdistan 24)
People gathering in front of the South Korean-funded Coexistence Basic School in Erbil's Qushtapa, Aug. 2, 2022 (Photo: Renas A. Saeed/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan south korea Qushtapa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Local authorities and representatives from international agencies attended the inauguration ceremony for a new primary school named Coexistence in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province. 

The Republic of Korea funded the construction of the 12-classroom Coexistence Basic School. The school aims to help integrate refugees and displaced people into the Kurdish education system. 

The United Nations' Children Fund (UNICEF) was also a partner in the project. 

The school, expected to provide education for at least 900 students, is located in the southern Erbil subdistrict of Qushtapa, which houses Syrian refugees. 

In a speech he delivered at the ceremony, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw extended his appreciation to South Korea for the humanitarian aid and support it has given the Kurdistan Region. 

School benches bearing the UNICEF logo at the newly-inaugurated Coexistence Basic School in Erbil's Qushtapa, Aug. 2, 2022 (Photo: Renas A. Saeed/Kurdistan 24)
School benches bearing the UNICEF logo at the newly-inaugurated Coexistence Basic School in Erbil's Qushtapa, Aug. 2, 2022 (Photo: Renas A. Saeed/Kurdistan 24)

Through the Korean Zaytun Division, the country assisted the Kurdistan Region from 2004 to 2008 with various health and reconstruction projects, including building schools. 

"The Republic of Korea's continuous support for the Kurdistan Region is a token of strong confidence that trust and understanding built through decades of bilateral relations," the Korean consulate wrote in a press release shared with Kurdistan 24. 

The country would continue its support for the Kurdistan Region under the banner "Ema Dosti Ewayin" (We are your friends), the release added. 

Additional reporting by Renas A. Saeed

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive