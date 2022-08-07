Work suspended for 3 days in Iraq’s Dhi Qar province due to extreme heat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Work has been suspended for three days in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar province as weather forecasters expect the temperature to exceed 50 degrees Celsius, according to an official statement.

The three-day work suspension, beginning Sunday and lasting through Tuesday, only applies to government-run agencies. Service departments such as security, health, and maintenance teams are not included, according to a statement from Governor Mohammad Al-Ghazi on Sunday.

The rise in temperatures has put extra pressure on the power grids, resulting in frequent outages as citizens turn on an increasing number of air conditioners and coolers.

Electricity shortages have made the heat more intolerable for the population.

A number of Iraqi provinces also announced a day off for public employees as temperatures approached 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit).

In addition to corruption and mass unemployment, Iraq is also struggling with the debilitating effects of climate change.

In recent months, Iraqi airports grounded flights, and a number of provinces suspended work days as the country was blanketed with frequent and powerful dust storms. Thousands of Iraqis rushed to hospitals to seek treatment for the respiratory issues they suffered due to the extreme weather.

Reduced water flow from its twin rivers, the Tigris and Euphrates, has made Iraq increasingly vulnerable to water scarcity, which it needs for irrigation and drinking amid the extreme heat and the global food crisis.