PM Barzani congratulates success of Lalish Cultural and Social Center’s congress

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday congratulated the success of the 14th congress of the Yezidi Lalish Cultural and Social Center, according to a statement.

Barzani extended his "warmest congratulations" on holding the congress and the election of the new administration to lead the cultural center, a statement published by his office read.

The prime minister hailed the role of the center in preserving and developing the Kurdish and Yezidi cultures, hoping it continues to promote peaceful coexistence and patriotic matters.

Established to promote and preserve Yezidi culture, the center has 40 branches and offices inside and outside the Kurdistan Region. It also issues periodic magazines and newspapers dedicated to the cultural aspect of the community.

Barzani congratulated the 29th anniversary of the center in early May.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has been a "main supporter" of the cultural establishment, Ja’afar Simo, the center’s spokesperson, told Kurdistan 24 in May.

The foundation provides assistance in developing primary-to-high school curriculum for Yezidi students.

Following the 2014 ISIS offensive on the Yezidi majority town of Sinjar, the members of the community faced what was later labeled by the United Nations as a "genocide", in which thousands were systematically killed and enslaved.

A significant number of the group is still residing in the displaced camps of the Kurdistan Region.