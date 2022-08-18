Jordan accredits nine hospitals in Kurdistan Region: Official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least nine hospitals across the Kurdistan Region have been fully accredited by a Jordanian medical establishment after a delegation of professionals from the Arab country assessed a number of Kurdish hospitals, an official announced.

The accreditation has been granted officially by the Jordanian Medical Council, Saman Sheikh Latif, the spokesperson for the Sulaimani health directorate, said in a statement on Thursday.

Among the nine accredited hospitals, four of them are located in Sulaimani province while three others are in Duhok province. Two other hospitals are in the capital Erbil, according to the official.

The accreditation was given after the Jordanian establishment was requested by Kurdistan Board for Medical Specialties (KBMS).

In early May, a delegation of the Jordanian council arrived in the Kurdistan Region, where they visited a number of hospitals, clinics, and training centers.

“This is the most significant step to internationalizing Kurdistan Higher Council of Medical Specialties,” the KBMS announced at the time.

Reforming the health sector has been one of the remarkable themes of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) ninth cabinet, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has said on numerous occasions.

On a visit to London in late April, Barzani meet with the top management of London’s Guy’s Hospital, where he announced that he seeks partnerships with UK hospitals.