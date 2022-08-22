President Masoud Barzani receives US newly inaugurated envoy to Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Monday received the newly inaugurated US Consulate General to Erbil Irvin Hicks Jr., according to a statement.

Barzani and Hicks Jr. discussed the bilateral relations between Erbil and Washington, particularly in the private sector and job creation, a statement from the Kurdish leader’s office read on Sunday.

The US official expressed his appreciation for the Kurdish people’s struggle against dictatorship, according to the statement.

The Kurdish and American people share a common interest in liberty and happiness, the American diplomat said.

Barzani said Kurdish people have a “just cause” and they are willing to sacrifice anything for it, per the press release.

Both sides stressed strengthening the bilateral relations, the statement added.

Earlier Monday, the diplomat was received by the interim head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, Rebar Ahmed, in Erbil.

Replacing Robert J. Palladino, Hicks Jr. previously served as Senior Advisor to the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the US State Department. He also served as a Foreign Policy Advisor for the multi-national US-led military coalition in Africa.