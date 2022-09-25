Iranian artillery shelling targets border areas for second consecutive day

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iranian artilleries on Sunday resumed shelling the northern border areas of Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province, marking the second day of the bombardments, a local official confirmed to Kurdistan 24.

The Iranian forces began bombarding the alleged positions of Kurdish opposition groups in Barbazeen countryside in Bradost area of Erbil province on Saturday, amid ongoing protests in Iran over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl, Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, who died in Iranian custody. She was violently arrested for her lax hijab.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later issued a statement, warning civilians in Kurdistan Region to avoid the “bases” of the militant groups, accusing them to be behind the recent turmoil. The military said it would continue the shelling.

The same areas witnessed fresh bombardments on Monday noon, Ihsan Chalabi, the mayor of Sidakan, told Kurdistan 24.

No causalities have been reported as civilians have mostly deserted the area following the Iranian forces’ warning the day earlier.

Reconnaissance planes were seen overflying the area, according to Kurdistan 24 correspondent on the ground.

Mount Saqar has been the epicenter of the shelling, which has been ongoing as of writing this report, the correspondent added.

The Kurdish opposition groups fighting the Islamic Republic of Iran do not have any base in the area, Chalabi told Kurdistan 24.

Amnesty International warned of further bloodshed on Saturday in Iran as the government’s violent crackdown is continuing amid widespread internet blackout.

Protesting against forced hijab, the Iranian authorities accuse the protestors to be “saboteurs”