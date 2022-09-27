Iran continues shelling Kurdistan Region border areas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region border areas with Iran witnessed another day of shelling and bombardments for the fourth consecutive day, local officials told Kurdistan 24.

The Barbzeen countryside in Bradost area in northern Erbil province came under intense Iranian artillery shelling early on Tuesday, Ihsan Chalabi, the mayor of Sidakan, told Kurdistan 24.

Mount Saqar, Bin Parez, Bane, Bin Rashkeen, and Barchekha villages were also bombarded, the official added.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the Iranian forces are shelling the area amid ongoing protests in the country over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl, Mahsa (Zhina) Amini while in police custody in Tehran.

An explosive-laden drone exploded in Marga village, Shakawan Hassan, the mayor of Qasre subdistrict, told Kurdistan 24.

No causalities have been recorded. But the attacks resulted in material and environmental damages, according to the officials.

Iranian forces have been shelling the alleged positions of Kurdish militant groups in the area since Saturday. Local officials refuse the Iranian opposition fighters to have any “bases” in the mountainous area.

The Islamic country’s army warned Kurdistan Region’s people to stay away from those places, saying it would continue the shelling. The armed groups are blamed by Tehran for the recent turmoil in the country.

Nomads and civilians have completely deserted the area due to the daily shelling, according to local officials.

Over 90 Iranian cities have witnessed mass protests and clashes between civilians and police forces. More than 70 demonstrations have been killed so far, according to a Norway-based Iran Human Rights Organization.