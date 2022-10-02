American University of Kurdistan hosts TEDx event in Duhok

Duhok (Kurdistan 24) – American University of Kurdistan (AUK) on Saturday hosted the first-ever TEDx talks on its campus in the Kurdistan Region Duhok province.

This year's gathering was organized by the AUK students, staff, and alumni. The first TEDx in the province was held in August 2017.

"As a team of young people, [we] all came together with one goal in mind which is to inspire the ability to change," Amena Gozal, one of the organizers of TEDx, told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday.

"As the theme 'changeable’ indicates, all of us yield the power to make a positive change in the world,’ the 22-year-old girl said.

Nine other young speakers separately took the stage of TEDx AUK, including students of AUK, and each shared their TED-like experience sparking deep discussion and connection.

They came from different backgrounds and their speeches focused on various aspects, including philosophy, arts, technology, and culture within the event's framework.

"TEDx is a very important [event], as it allows the discovery of abilities and energies that need to be shown," Reber Kurdo, one of the speakers, told Kurdistan 24.

"My speech tackled a philosophical approach to life, it asked the questions; should we change our thinking to reflect our life, or should we align our life with our thoughts," he added.

Why is thinking significant? why should we think? When we don’t think what’s our difference from other creatures? And what achievements can the process of thinking make? were a few questions that Kurdo explored in his short talk.

Mustafa Awni, another speaker, said that he wanted to take the opportunity on this platform to enlighten youths and students to choose their path effectively without being distracted by the challenges and circumstances they are surrounded with.

"It is a great event with many important topics," Duhok Governor Ali Tatar, told Kurdistan 24.

Tatar encouraged youths of the Kurdistan Region to be self-confident and reliant and benefit from experience and technology, so as to make changes that can lead to development.

"Our youths need to use positive changes to build up a better character and put it to good use in our society because when provided with a good ground, the youths of Kurdistan can outperform their counterparts elsewhere," he added.