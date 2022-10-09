Religion

PM Barzani takes part in Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday festival

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani delivering a speech at a festival marking Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) Birthday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday participated in a festival held in the capital Erbil to celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday.

The event was attended by hundreds of Islamic preachers across the Kurdistan Region as well as members of other religious faiths, including Yezidis, Christians, Kakaysi, and Zoroastrians.

Marking the Birthday of the Islamic prophet (Peace be upon him), Barzani delivered a short speech, in which he hailed the Kurdish region’s religious coexistence.

The Prophet’s message was to abolish slavery, inequality, oppression, and violence against women, Barzani said.

Promoting peace in the world was another message of the Islamic figure, he added.

“I am very pleased that we are practicing the sacred principles in Kurdistan Region,” including religious freedom, Barzani said, adding people freely worship and practice their faiths in the Kurdish region. 

“I [ask the preachers] to prevent misusing Islam or any other religion for personal interests or other political agenda,” Barzani said.  

The premier later awarded a number of preachers and religious figures to acknowledge their services.

Thousands of people across the Kurdistan Region poured into the streets to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet by singing religious songs and distributing free food and sweets.

 
 
 
 
 
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) marked October 8 as a public holiday to mark the religious event.

