PM Masrour Barzani discusses reform, Iraqi government formation with diplomats in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with numerous diplomats based in the capital Erbil to discuss the latest political developments in Iraq as well as his cabinet’s reform progress, according to a government statement.

The prime minister received the consul generals as well as diplomatic representatives of the US, UK, European Union member states as well as other Middle Eastern and Asian countries.

Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Region’s support for forming an Iraqi government that equally serves all the country’s components, the statement read.

Regarding the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, Barzani stressed those differences should be settled based on the constitution and respecting the principles of “balance, consensus, and true partnership”.

Acting Head of the Department of Foreign Relations (DFR) Rebar Ahmed also attended the session.

Speaking of the ongoing reform of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) ninth cabinet, Barzani highlighted diversifying the economy and revenues as well as developing the agricultural sector and local produce, which will be exported abroad in the “coming days”, it added.

Barzani explained his government’s efforts to combat corruption, strengthen transparency, and eliminate red tape through the digitalization of services and electronic government.

The multilateral development of the Kurdistan Region is related to protecting the security of Iraq and its Kurdish region as well as region, stressing that Erbil will remain a factor of stability.

In the question-and-answer session, Barzani received questions and comments from the diplomats.