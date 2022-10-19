IED explosion kills Peshmerga officer, wounds seven others

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in the Garmiyan region of Sulaimani province on Wednesday, at least a Peshmerga officer was killed and seven others were wounded, the Kurdish force announced.

The forces were deployed in Tawer Kawa village of Zinana and Palkana in Garmiyan as part of a sweeping anti-ISIS operation while the IEDs struck the convoy, according to a statement from the Peshmerga forces.

Akam Omer, the head of Commando forces, was critically injured by the explosion as well, it added. He is being treated for his wounds. Six other members of the force were also wounded.

However, ISIS was defeated in 2017 by the Kurdish and Iraqi forces, the terror group still launches low-level insurgency against civilians as well as security forces, particularly in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad.

Kurdish officials regularly warn of increasing threats from the terror group.