Top KRG delegation to visit Baghdad to discuss budget law

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will visit Baghdad on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022 to discuss the Iraqi budget law and oil disputes with Baghdad.

The objective of the visit would be to discuss oil and gas matters, as well as preparing the Iraq’s budget law of 2023, a verified source told Kurdistan 24.

The Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani has already stated in a press conference that the budget law for the year of 2023 would be prepared before the break of the Iraqi parliament’s session. Sudani’s statement were confirmed by Abdul Hassan Jamal, the speaker of Iraqi Ministry of Finance.

Iraqi parliament member Jamal Kocher, a member of the Finance Committee, told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday that, everything is ready for the Iraq’s budget law to be ratified by the parliament before the end of 2022.

