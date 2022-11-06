Security

Two Turkish soldiers killed in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two Turkish soldier killed south-east turkey; Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced on Saturday.

The soldiers Halil Yıldız and Fırat Güner were killed due to a detonation of improvised explosive device in the framework of Turkey’s Claw-Lightning operation, according to Ministry of National Defense.

On April 24, 2021 Turkey launched Claw-Lightning operation against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Metina and Avaşin-Basyan regions. The operation still continuous since then.

Photo: the anouncement of Turkish Ministry of National Defense
