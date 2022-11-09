Identity of a drowned Kurdish migrant revealed

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Summit Foundation for Refugee and Displaced Affairs announced the name of a Kurdish migrant who was missing in Aegean Sea near Evvia island on November 1st.

The name of the migrant is Zrian Amin from south-western Iran (Rojhlat). She was among 70 migrants who went missing whiled crossing from Turkey to Greece after their yacht sank.

26 migrants have been found until now, others yet to be found.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW) more than 1,200 people have died in the Mediterranean Sea in 2022. Most of the migrants are from war-torn countries like Syria and Iraq.