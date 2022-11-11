Environment

Iraq is running out of water

The building dams by Turkey and cutting water resources by Iran is one of the causes of Iraq’s lack of water.
author_image Kurdistan 24
A view of a dried up body of a dead fish on drying earth in the Chibayesh marshland in Iraq's southern Ahwar area, June 20, 2021. (Photo: Asaad Niazi/AFP)
Iraq Iraqi water Environment Ministry of Water Resources

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ali Razi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Water Resources, announced on Friday that Iraq only restored 12% of it's water resources

Souad Naji Al-Azzawi, Iraqi academic researcher at Colorado School of Mines, has already warned Iraqi officials of the desertification of the country, and anticipated that within 20 years Tigris and Euphrates rivers would be dried up if the issue wouldn’t dealt with seriously.

She has also declared that, building 100 dams by Turkey and cutting water resources by Iran is one of the causes of Iraq’s reduction of water.

Iraq is ranked the fifth most vulnerable country to the adverse effects of climate change by the United Nations.

