Kurdish journalist in Iran still detained after 50 days

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Kurdpour, a Kurdish journalist in western Iran (Rojhilat), has been arrested by Iranian security forces on September 20.

Kurdpour was a general manager of Mukriyan news, based in Bokan, a city in western Iran. He was arrested while protesting Mahsa (Zhina) Amini’s death, who was killed by Iranian morality police for not wearing her headscarf (hijab) properly on September 16.

His family haven't heard from him since then. The only thing that they know that he was transferred to Urmia prison.

According to Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, he was charged with “undermining national security” by the Iranian government..

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), 42 journalists have been arrested in Iran since the spark of the demonstrations on September 16, eight of them have been released and 34 of them are still under arrest.